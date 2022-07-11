In honor of its 40th anniversary, the Oasis Institute is seeking volunteers for its 2022-23 intergenerational tutoring program.
The Oasis Institute is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles and service. The intergenerational tutoring program is the largest initiative of its kind in the country.
In response to widespread education disruption over the past two years, the organization has enhanced training for tutors to include instruction in mentoring and social emotional learning in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year. In honor of the organization’s 40th anniversary, Oasis aims to recruit 40 tutors a week in July for fall 2022 assignments in school districts nationwide.
The organization’s intergenerational tutoring has positively impacted over 525,000 children since its inception in 1989, and has been implemented in more than 100 school districts across the United States.
The award-winning volunteer program pairs older adults with children in kindergarten through third grade to work one-on-one each week, not only as tutors but also as mentors and positive role models. Initial and ongoing training, as well as a wealth of online resources, is provided to tutors on a variety of topics including increasing confidence; motivation and enjoyment of reading and writing; trauma sensitivity and restorative practices; a six-step approach to literacy curriculum developed by educators; and, new this year, training in social emotional learning.
According to Mental Health America, one in five young people experience mental health problems. Studies show the COVID-19 pandemic may have heightened “an already growing crisis in youth mental health.” Social emotional learning helps children understand and experience their emotions, allowing them to develop a healthy sense of self and empathy for others. According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, this type of learning can contribute to better mental health.
“Our tutors have always served as mentors, but this year, we wanted to place a special emphasis on training in areas such as mentoring and social and emotional wellbeing,” said Mary Click, national intergenerational tutoring director. “With many students needing extra support both academically and emotionally, we believe this additional component to the program continues to provide much needed attention to participating students.”
In line with the nonprofit’s mission to enrich the lives of adults age 50 and older, the tutoring program also provides seniors with an outlet for sharing their lifetime of knowledge in a meaningful way, helping them connect and remain active members in their local communities. Roughly 97% of Oasis tutors feel volunteering in the program added a purposeful element to their lives. With the program fully operating again in-person and the need as great as ever, Oasis hopes this year will see the return of former tutors as well as new faces.
“The tutoring program allows intergenerational connectivity to thrive, impacting both students and older adults in a deeply meaningful way,” said Paul Weiss, president of the Oasis Institute. “We are immensely grateful to our volunteers who have continued with this program, adapting to online learning and continuing to be flexible throughout these past few years. Now, as we plan for the 2022-2023 school year operating at full capacity, it is more important than ever that we rise to the occasion with committed volunteers, ready to help teachers catch kids up academically.”
Tutors will be placed in school districts the first week of October 2022. Interested tutors may call 314-995-9506 or complete an online interest form at tutoring.oasisnet.org/become-a-tutor. School districts can apply to participate in the program by calling 314-862-2933 ext. 231 or filling out an online form.
About Oasis
The Oasis Institute is a national nonprofit organization in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1982, it originally centered on a mission to serve adults age 50 and over during a time when many programs for older adults were oriented around children’s games and passive activities. Today, 40 years later, the Oasis Network includes the Oasis headquarters in St. Louis, a national network of nine educational centers spanning the country coast to coast, and program partners in nearly 250 communities across the country.
Oasis’ tutoring program serves older adults interested in teaching or mentoring through partnerships in education and school districts. Volunteer programs help older adults fulfill the joy that comes with giving back to their communities. Find more information about the Oasis Institute at oasisnet.org or on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.