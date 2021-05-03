In response to Kevin Wayman’s excellent challenge (Mailbag, April 23), I submit a small list of what all of us can do to heal our great country: Fly an American Flag (they seem to be scarce in Webster); perform daily acts of random kindness (follow the Golden Rule); respect law and order, and the social/civic contract we have with one another; go to church and pray; read American history; attend and join school boards and city councils; stay off drugs, drink less, be alert; and know your neighbors. Need I remind everyone, none of these are too tough! We can and must do better ...
Ron Benge
Webster Groves