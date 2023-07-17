Brisk-tempo melodies float from Allegro Chorus, an ensemble intentionally established for older adults, through the doors of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.
“I’m so proud of the musicianship of our chorus,” said Kirkwood resident Norma VanGent, who joined the choir during its inception in 2021.
VanGent said St. Louis regional choral director and music teacher Merry Keller launched Allegro as a non-profit specifically to serve seniors who have a passion for singing.
“But make no mistake, her (Keller) standards of excellence allow no concessions for a bunch of old folks,” said VanGent. “From our first rehearsal, she set high expectations for all that we would accomplish as an ensemble. Her goal, and ours, remains to make beautiful music.”
Allegro Artistic Director Keller is a performer in her own right. She’s presented Cabaret, directed established choruses and inspired countless students in her teaching. Referenced by VanGent as a first-rate artist, extraordinary collaborator and humanitarian, Keller said she sensed an opportunity to create a new community of amateur singers age 50 and older to perform professional arrangements of some of the world’s most loved music.
“Many of the members hadn’t sung a note in public before joining Allegro,” said Keller. “Magic happens when many voices sing together. An uplifting energy fills the room, and the unique voices join together to make more beautiful and joyful music than any single voice on its own.”
Allegro Chorus debuted to rave reviews with 45 singers, initially gathering at United Church of Christ in Kirkwood, where Keller is the director of music. Two years and three concerts later, the chorus had outgrown its original performance venue and found a new home in the more spacious First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.
The choral group currently boasts 80 members.
“Despite Allegro’s rapid growth, we haven’t diverted from our core mission to build a diverse group of singers, 50 years and older, regardless of race, disabilities, ethnicity or musical background, whose singing together bears witness to the unifying, healing and joyful power of choral music,” said Keller.
In May, Allegro Chorus members performed a complimentary concert, “Fill The World With Song” at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. The concert featured a range of composers and genres from old-time gospel to contemporary rock. They were accompanied by Ron Bryant on piano, Steve Schenkel on guitar, Glen Smith on bass, Kevin Gianino on drums, and Ethan Edwards on cello.
“Singing is for everyone. We’re committed to covering a variety of music that can be performed with energy and excellence, growing each individual’s musical abilities as we come together,” Keller said.
With a double major in voice and piano, Keller holds a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University’s School of Music in Pennsylvania.
After relocating to St. Louis, Keller founded and directed the West End Community Chorus, and served as director of music at Centenary United Methodist Church, Parkway UCC and Immanuel Congregation UCC. She also helped produce musicals at Dignity House and several community theater productions.
Keller has taught both privately and in public schools. Additionally, she served as artistic director of CHARIS, St. Louis Women’s Chorus from 1999 to 2004, was the full time artistic director of the Gateway Men’s Chorus from 2001 to 2007, and served as the artistic director of the St. Louis County Community Chorus from 2006 to 2012.
Keller has sung as a soloist and performed with St. Louis a cappella group Random Access, the St. Louis Chamber Chorus and the St. Louis Women’s Chorale. She’s also been a solo performer in the Friends of Music Concert Series, and in benefit concerts throughout the area.
Allegro Chorus member VanGent said Keller makes every rehearsal a learning experience.
“At some point in the semester, when we’ve properly learned notes and rhythm, the real fun begins,” VanGent said. “This is when Merry’s incredible interpretation takes hold and we truly make music. We all feel and hear what we’ve worked to achieve for the enjoyment of our audiences.”
A fall concert, Allegro’s Cabaret fundraiser, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Second Presbyterian Church in the Central West End.
The group’s 2023 holiday concert is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood.
For additional details about this chorus, visit AllegroChoral.org.