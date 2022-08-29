With the beautiful backdrop of the Shawnee National Forest, all seasons lure outdoor enthusiasts to Southernmost Illinois.
An abundance of scenic hikes range in level from easy to challenging and offer beautiful views. Bring a bike or rent one along the 50-mile Tunnel Hill Trail, or venture out on moderately rugged mountain bike trails that include creek crossings, switchbacks, and hilly and rocky terrain.
Rock climbing, repelling and bouldering is a natural draw because the area has a high density of quality stone. Fly through the Shawnee Forest Canopy with Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tours, an exhilarating zipline experience. Rent a canoe or kayak to paddle on lakes and creeks, or experience the Cache River Wetlands or enjoy miles of equestrian trails on horseback.
Sip along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, beginning in the rolling Southern Illinois countryside, and discover truly surprising and authentic wine culture.
Bed and breakfasts dot the region and are great launching pads for wine tasting, hiking or biking enthusiasts. Cabins in the area can offer a secluded getaway.
A railway converted bike path, the Tunnel Hill State Trail, is a 50-mile trail winding through farmland, thick woods, lush wetlands and the tunnel for which it was named.
Beautiful rock formations and lush green trees in the summer and spectacular fall color make this a paradise in all seasons for nature lovers. The Shawnee National Forest offers hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, mountain biking and fishing.
And don’t miss the Garden of Gods — rock formations more than 300 million years old, sculpted patiently over time by wind and rain. Five miles of interconnecting trails and the popular Observation Trail at Garden of the Gods feature breathtaking views.
The Cache River Wetlands contains 60,000 acres of beautiful forests and wetlands. Canoe the Cache to catch a glimpse of otters, bobcats, whitetail deer, bald eagles, herons, egrets, Sandhill Cranes and even the occasional anhinga.
With its breathtaking natural beauty and great opportunities for outdoor recreation, a trip to Giant City State Park near Makanda is sure to delight visitors of all ages. Check out the 82-foot, 100,000-gallon water tower with a 50-foot observation deck that provides memorable panoramic views.
For those looking for a high-adrenaline experience, Mermet Springs may be your next destination. A spring-fed quarry, a full scuba diving training center, lots of fish and a sunken Boeing 727 from a Hollywood movie are used to enhance the ultimate scuba experience.
Nearby in the town of Metropolis, the official Home of Superman proudly honors their favorite son with a 15-foot bronze statue of the Man of Steel right in the middle of Superman Square.
Learn more about Shawnee Forest Country and its natural beauty at www.southernmostillinois.com, or by calling 1-800-C-IT-HERE.