Any man can become a father, but it takes a whole lot more to be a dad. Todd Oswald of Kirkwood’s Alpine Shop might be able to offer a few pointers.
Roughly two decades ago, Oswald, a lifelong paddling enthusiast, was teaching a night class on kayaking at Mehlville High School when he met a woman who caught his eye — along with her five children. Already a doting uncle to two nephews, Oswald knew if he wanted to pursue her, he’d need to dive head-first into fatherhood.
Fortunately, it wasn’t a difficult decision.
“I thought, ‘If I’m going to go out with this woman I have to be prepared to be a dad,’” said Oswald, who serves as the marketing director of outdoor
recreation store Alpine Shop. “But there’s something to be said about meeting someone and realizing they’re an incredible mother before you get into that situation. It was pretty easy for me to see that this was a family I wanted to be part of.”
The two quickly bonded over outdoor activities, and the couple married in 2004. Now, after nearly 20 years of marriage, Michele Oswald still likes to brag that she married a unicorn.
“When I was getting divorced, I came to terms with the fact that I would be alone forever. No one in a million years would date someone with five kids,” she said. “But this guy was so amazing with my kids. He was so patient with them. He’s the perfect husband and the perfect dad.”
Maggie Badock, now 26, was just 7 years old when she met the man who would become her stepfather. With three brothers, Badock considered herself somewhat of a tomboy. She was thrilled to have someone to play baseball and draw with.
“He was so supportive and interested in doing whatever we were doing,” said Badock. “As a marketing director, he would always get me involved in the things he was working on. He was always pushing us to be learners and doing it alongside us.
“He’s also the person who’s calm and supportive when things get chaotic,” she continued. “He’ll show up at the side of the road when you’re in an accident and give you a hug and say it’s OK. He’s always in the moment.”
True to its origins, to this day, the active family continues to participate in outdoor recreation together, running races like the Go St. Louis Marathon in April or boating on Table Rock Lake.
With the exception of his youngest and only biological child, 17-year-old Katy, Todd Oswald is proud to say that all of his kids have now graduated from college and started lives and careers of their own outside of the home. They’re all welcome, of course, to return any time and kick back by the pool — an offer they often take him up on.
According to Todd Oswald, watching his children grow up and develop their own opinions about the world is the best part of parenting.
“It’s rewarding to see them stand up for their beliefs. We never wanted them to parrot us,” he said. “We wanted them to be their own people and they’ve definitely done that. We’re a normal family and we’ve had arguments and things like that, but everyone is still coming back to the house and hanging out at the pool.”
“Just A Regular Guy”
In 2005, Todd and Michele Oswald welcomed Katy, the youngest of their now six children. While they always knew their little girl was one in a million, they had no idea what that truly meant.
Born with hip dysplasia, Katy underwent her first surgery at just a few months old. After noticing developmental delays, she was incorrectly diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which was later corrected after a complete chromosome analysis. At the age of three, she was diagnosed with a condition so rare there isn’t even a name for it — partial deletion of chromosome six.
Doctors didn’t know what this condition meant for Katy, and neither did her parents.
“The toughest thing that we had to learn was that our doctors did not have answers,” said Todd Oswald. “We were going to have to make whatever educated decisions we could on our own.”
Now 17 years old, Katy has come a long way. Once unable to stand up on her own, she can now walk short distances by herself. With the help of an iPad and a communications program, she learned to speak on her own and her language skills continue to improve.
According to Badock, Katy is one of the reasons why her family has stayed so close over the years.
“Our lives revolve around Katy in the most beautiful way. We’re all so much older than her so we’re all obsessed with her,” she said. “Todd and Katy have such a funny dynamic. She’s a daddy’s girl and she can get away with anything.”
Katy also participates in family runs through a program called “I Run 4,” which pairs kids or adults with disabilities with athletes who learn about their partners and dedicate races to them. Katy’s partner, Hyalker Amaral, has become “part of the family” and has sent many medals to her over the years. The family has also joined him on runs in person.
“It’s become the thing we all do at this point,” said Todd Oswald. “Katy loves it. She sits there and starts yelling and cheering and just cracks everybody else up.”
Despite continued close relationships with his six children, Todd Oswald remains humble.
“I don’t consider myself an extraordinary father. I’m just a regular guy,” he said.
His wife disagrees.
“It’s very hard to raise a child with a disability, but he does not miss a beat,” said Michele Oswald. “And all of my kids are polite and respect their elders — that’s his influence.”
“Almost 20 years of marriage and I still can’t believe it,” she continued. “I’ve never met a man who is so into his kids and his family and will do anything for them. It’s amazing. I’m a lucky woman.”