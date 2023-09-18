In response to Mr. Hernandez’s letter in the Sept. 8 issue of the WKT bemoaning the “cancellations status quo” or cancel culture ...
I would like to remind Mr. Hernandez that this is exactly the outcome that his politically conservative views, elected officials and appointees have fought for successfully — all the way to the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2018 in Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.
Mr. Hernandez apparently believes that cancel culture is only an issue when it happens to a cause he believes in. He finishes his letter by questioning his future in Webster Groves based on two events. Concerningly, I’ve noted on both sides of our increasingly divided country a similar pervasive group think.
I hope this letter finds its way to Mr. Hernandez and he reconsiders. Having personal views and beliefs challenged is healthy and important for critical thinking.
As veterans, we swore an oath to protect the Constitution — not a political party or ideology.
Raul Garrelts
Kirkwood