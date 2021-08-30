History and heroes meet in Metropolis, Illinois — the home of Superman. Located at the very southern tip of Illinois on the border of Kentucky, Metropolis offers the best small town America has to offer. With over 600 hotel rooms, local eateries, specialty shops and boutiques, enjoy Southern Illinois hospitality at its finest in Metropolis.
This all-American town is a must-see destination for fans of DC Comics’ “Superman.” Visit The Super Museum at 517 Market Street, right next to Metropolis’ famous Superman statue, to see artifacts from Superman movies and shows including costumes, props and photos. A collection of Superman toys will take you back to your childhood.
Two blocks away, at the corner of Market Street and 8th Street, see another statue featuring the late Noel Neill, who portrayed Lois Lane in “Adventures of Superman.” Neill was a huge supporter of Metropolis and was on hand to reveal her likeness in June
of 2010.
Visitors won’t be bored by Metropolis’ entertainment scene. The city boasts over 800 slots and 26 table games at Harrah’s Metropolis casino, located on the Ohio River. Play on the game floor, relax in a beautiful hotel room, dine at one of three exceptional restaurants or attend a live show.
The outdoorsmen in your party can experience the scenic splendor and rich history at Fort Massac State Park. Overlooking the picturesque Ohio River, this majestic location has been maintained since 1908 when it became Illinois’ first state park. The 1,500 acre park is perfect for picnics, camping, hiking, fishing, boating, golf and seasonal hunting.
Mermet Springs is one of the most popular dive facilities in the Midwest. Take a dip and learn to scuba dive under the instruction of professionals.
History buffs have plenty to look forward to in Metropolis, too. Visit the Kincaid Mounds — the preserved remains of earthen mounds once part of the city created by Native Americans — or step back to the 1870s at the Elijah P. Curtis House.
Learn more about Metropolis at www.metropolistourism.com.
Super City Brew Fest
On Saturday, Sept. 11, visit Harrah’s Metropolis for the Super City Brew Fest, an evening full of beer, food, music and more. Local breweries, cideries and wineries will attend to debut new drinks and share old favorites with the crowd.
New for 2021 is the first ever Super City Homebrew Competition, where local brewmasters will compete in the categories of yellow beers, IPAs, amber/browns and dark, and others. In addition to professional judging, a People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees. Festivities start at 6 p.m., with VIP access beginning at 5 p.m. Learn more and get tickets at supercitybrewfest.com.