Villa Antonio in Hillsboro, Missouri, is the perfect place to enjoy Italian hospitality, live music and award-winning Italian-inspired wines. Live music is offered every weekend.
The picturesque winery is ideal for hosting elegant weddings, reunions, family gatherings, charity or corporate events.
Sample Villa Antonio’s wines handcrafted in the Northern Italian Tradition from grapes grown on the property. From dry to sweet, there’s something to suite every palate.
For those who prefer beer, check out Sandy Valley Brewery, Villa Antonio’s new small-batch, experimental brewery, specializing in subtle twists on traditional styles.
Hungry for more? For over 50 years, Fernanda Polesel has prepared traditional Italian cuisine for friends and family alike. Enjoy a classic wood-fired pizza or sample American classics like wings and sliders along with beer and wine.
Don’t miss the Spring Artisan Fair on Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up handmade boutique items from local artisans and stick around for live music by Acoustik Element and a bottle of wine or delicious craft brew.
Villa Antonio Winery is located at 3660 Linhorst Road and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit villaantoniowinery.com or call 636-475-5008.