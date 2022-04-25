Villa Antonio in Hillsboro, Missouri, is the perfect place to enjoy Italian hospitality, live music and award-winning Italian-inspired wines.
The picturesque winery is ideal for hosting elegant weddings, reunions, family gatherings, charity or corporate events. The facility can host up to 500 guests and the culinary staff can create a delectable menu based on varying styles and budgets.
For those who prefer beer, check out Sandy Valley Brewery, Villa Antonio’s new small batch, experimental brewery, specializing in subtle twists on traditional styles.
Hungry for more? Enjoy a classic wood-fired pizza or sample American classics like wings and sliders along with beer and wine.
Villa Antonio Winery is located at 3660 Linhorst Road in Hillsboro, Missouri. For more information, visit www.villaantoniowinery.com or call 636-475-5008.