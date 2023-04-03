Last week, Justin Hauke was the only Webster Groves school board candidate to show up at the candidate forum at the Hawken House. When it was over, I realized he may be the only candidate who matters to Webster Groves right now.
Justin has unique work experience that we desperately need on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education. We are facing conversations about shrinking enrollment and decreased income to the district.
Justin has deep public finance and board governance experience. His opinions regarding stopping the educational slide in our district are informed by his expertise and are data driven. No other candidate offers his depth of knowledge in finance.
Justin is the only school board candidate you should vote for. Literally, you don’t have to vote for any other school board candidate in this election. We need his experience. Justin is the right candidate for Webster Groves right now.
Ceci Bartels
Webster Groves