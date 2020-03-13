Regarding “School Board’s Backer Responds To Censure Attempt” (Feb. 21 issue), as a longtime resident of Kirkwood, I have been following these proceedings with alarm. I cannot help but notice the timing of this “emergency” board meeting, and the lack of any clear event necessitating it.
The hodgepodge of “evidence” against her, released after the board had made a joint statement resolving to move forward, seems designed to inflict maximum damage to Backer’s reputation and her chances for reelection, in a way that provided no immediate opportunity for her to publicly defend herself.
Julie Backer has fought hard for underrepresented families, especially those with special needs children. This representation is increasingly needed, as the number of kids with identified special needs grows every year.
As a single parent of four children, including one with special needs, she has tirelessly given her time and energy to a volunteer position that provided no personal gain to herself. Accompanying parents to individualized education plan meetings does not go against board norms, and is something she has done for years, with the full knowledge and consent of the board of education and superintendent. She does this because she cares and believes in giving back to her community, not for her own personal gain.
The impact of this has been to further divide the community and create more distrust in the board of education. How can we, the voters of Kirkwood, be expected to feel confident in the decisions and recommendations of this board? It is a real shame when district politics get in the way of helping children.
Kirkwood