Salvin, Harvey, beloved husband and devoted father, died peacefully on Aug. 8 at the age of 92. Harvey is survived by his wife of 42 years, Louisa; their sons, Christopher and Nathaniel; three children from a previous marriage, Andrew, Phillip, and Alice; and his nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
Harvey was an accomplished and gifted artist, graduating in 1955 with highest honors in painting from the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts (BMSFA), his studies interrupted by two years’ service in the U.S. Army, as Illustrator in the Office of the Commanding General, Maxwell Taylor, Seoul, Korea, January 1953 to May 1954. He obtained an additional degree in 1959 from the Edinburgh College of Art, School of Design for Stained Glass and Lithography.
From 1960 to 2000, Harvey worked independently as a stained glass designer, painter and fabricator, dividing his time between the U.K. and U.S. Harvey established the Stained Glass Department at the BMSFA and was principal instructor for 14 years. He received numerous grants and awards throughout his career. He has several large installations in the U.K. and U.S., including windows in the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D,C. His final large commission was for Eliot Unitarian Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri.
In 2000, Harvey left stained glass and returned to his first love: painting. His work has been exhibited at the Art St. Louis gallery; Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and St. Louis Ethical Society. He continued to paint regularly in his private studio until six months prior to his death.
Harvey was devoted to his family and friends. He delighted in the natural world and loved music, literature, and film. He was kind, gentle, generous, gracious, and humble. He will be greatly missed by many.
A retrospective exhibit will be held at the Heartland Gallery in Kirkwood, Missouri, in October, with dates to be determined. Please plan to attend the opening to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or a charity of your choice.