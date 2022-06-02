Welch, Harvey Dean, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Roberta “Bobbie” (nee Baumer); dear father of Mike (Carla) Welch, Pam (Fred) Lutzeier, and Robin (Leland) Orvis; loving PaPa of Kelley, Erick, Nathan, Rachel, Jacob, Spencer, Paul, and Peter; and dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Harvey was a veteran of WWII, where he served in the Naval Airforce. He was a revered math teacher at Kirkwood High School for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors, farming, and spending time with his family, and was proud to be a Deacon at Geyer Road Baptist Church.
Funeral Service was Wednesday, June 1, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation was Tuesday at Bopp Chapel.