Scott, Jr., Harry S., Jan. 4, 1922 – July 28, 2022. Harry S. Scott, Jr., passed away peacefully at Friendship Village Sunset Hills on July 28, 2022, at the age of 100. Harry was born in Mill Creek, Missouri, near Fredericktown, and throughout his childhood lived in the Flat River and Rivermines area, now known as Park Hills.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lee Reed Scott; his brother, Keith Scott; his sisters, Mildred Thurman and Helen Mayberry; and his son, Jim (Peggy). He is survived by his brother, Jerry; his son, Randy; his grandchildren, Sarah Scott (Brett Stults), Alex Scott (Katy), and Megan Chitwood (Jason); three great-granddaughters; his daughter-in-law, Peggy Scott; many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives; and dear friends both young and old.
Harry graduated in January 1944 with a degree in chemical engineering from what was then known as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (Rolla). He deferred a job offer from Monsanto, then primarily a chemical company, in order to enlist in the U.S. Navy during the final years of World War II. Harry served honorably in the U.S. Navy, first as Ensign and then as Lieutenant JG aboard the minesweeper Y.M.S. 387 in the South Pacific. After the war, in 1946, Harry moved to St. Louis to work for Monsanto, first at the Krummrich and Queeny plants and then at the corporate headquarters in Creve Coeur, where for many years he was director of manpower planning for the organic division. Harry retired in 1985 after 39 years with Monsanto.
Shortly after moving to St. Louis in 1946, Harry met his future wife, Virginia Reed, on a blind date arranged by his brother-in-law, Russ Mayberry. Harry and Virginia were married in 1948 and together raised two sons, Randy and Jim. Harry and Ginny celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 1998.
Despite his long hours at Monsanto, Harry was extremely devoted to his family, and for many years coached or managed the Khoury League baseball teams for his two sons — sometimes both teams at once. His legacy of the value of hard work, honesty, and sportsmanship lives on in the lives of many of his former ballplayers today.
In addition to his dedication to family, Harry loved playing bridge, poker, and golf; following the Cardinals; researching his genealogy; reading; and spending time with his many, many dear friends. He really was a “people person.”
He also could occasionally be heard — especially when his two adolescent sons became a bit unruly — using his favorite expletives: “Jiminy (read GEEminy) Christmas!,” “For cryin’ in the bucket!,” “Criminetly!,” “Kavultch!” (precise spelling unknown), and, of course, the more articulate “You’re skatin’ on thin ice, buddy!”
In short, Harry S. Scott, Jr. was the straightest of arrows, the most loyal of friends, and the kindest of gentlemen. He was truly one of the very greatest of what has become known, justifiably, as the Greatest Generation.
Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. The funeral service is Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on Lockett Road in Kirkwood, followed by an interment service for family at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Delta Gamma Center in St. Louis (1750 S. Big Bend Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63117); or the Friendship Foundation (FVSH, contact Sue Champion, championsue@fvstl.com, 314-270-7810), also in St. Louis; or Trinity Lutheran Church, 820 Lockett Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.