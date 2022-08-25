Esserman, Jr., Harry Losos (Pat), March 19, 1933 — Aug. 18, 2022.
After attending the Clayton School District and John Burroughs School, he went on to attain degrees and honors from Yale University — a BS in industrial administration, Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society — and Washington University of St. Louis School of Law — Juris Doctor, Order of the Coif.
He retired as senior vice president of Commerce Bank of St. Louis after having worked as vice president at Tower Grove Bank, U.S. Department of Energy/Dupont Savannah River Site, and a family business, St. Clair Finance Co. of Illinois.
He had extensive volunteer service in numerous nonprofit organizations, often working with youth, and often in leadership positions. He was a recipient of the John Burroughs School Distinguished Service Award and the Aim High St. Louis Honor Roll. Locally, past service includes the Legislative Advocacy Committee and African American Achievement Gap Committee for the Webster Groves School District and the City of Webster Groves Charter Review Commission.
He enjoyed reading, world travel, grocery shopping, cooking shows, and participating in sports such as tennis, golf, hiking, bicycling, canoeing, and basketball.
He was preceded in death by parents, Helene Eckstein Esserman and Harry Esserman. He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Esserman; brother, John D. Esserman; sister-in-law, Marilyn Esserman; and cousins.
His body has been donated to the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and the Washington University of St. Louis School of Medicine. No service is planned. Comments may be submitted to stlouiscremation.com/obituaries. Memorials may be contributed to the BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, Missouri 63179-9917 or online at bjchospice.org.