Miller, Harry Brookings “Brook.” Brook Miller was born Feb. 12, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Harry L. Miller and Halle (nee Galhuly) Miller. Brook graduated from Country Day High School. He attended several colleges including Film and Photography School in California, University of Boulder in Colorado, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Brook was proud of his longtime home at 345 Dickson Street in Kirkwood, Missouri, where he lived for 50 years of his life.
Brook considered himself a self-taught investor. He loved to travel. One of his favorite places was the Colorado Mountains. He was enthusiastic about skiing, swimming and golfing. Brook loved going to art stores and some may consider him to be an aficionado of art and blues and classic music. Brook took long walks with his beloved dogs, Foxy and Brownie, and loved all animals.
Brook is survived by his sister, Gay Miller (Hugh McCurdy) Eaton III of Dublin, New Hampshire; nephew, Hugh McCurdy Eaton IV of San Clemente, California; niece Halle Eaton Carbajo of Brooklyn, New York; and seven great-nieces and nephews. He will be missed by long time friends, Renee Campbell and her daughter, Autumn Tumberello, of St. Peters, and Nancy Hooper of Kirkwood.
He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
There will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10301 Big Bend Road.