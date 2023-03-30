Berndt, Harry, passed away peacefully March 14, 2023. He was predeceased in 1987 by his daughter, Leslie Berndt Bosanco.
Pete, so named by a time of birth misnomer reminiscent of the Beatles song “Rocky Raccoon,” (His mom intended to name him Henry, he called himself Harry, but everyone knew him as Pete) was born July 9, 1926, in Jeannette, Pennsylvania. After serving in the Navy during WWII, Pete attended Kent State University and received a BA in English literature and philosophy. Shortly afterward, he continued his education in industrial engineering, subsequently working for Firestone, McDonnell Douglas, Monsanto and others related to the NASA space program.
In 1970, Pete returned to academia to follow his interest in sociology, earning an MA in 1972 and a Ph.D. in sociology in 1975. From then on, his professional career was spent teaching and writing, which was his true passion.
Pete was a lifelong Democrat, dedicated to helping people less fortunate in life, and was active in numerous civil rights and other social causes. Pete was also director of Metro Housing Resources, a program dedicated to finding housing for low income families. He wrote numerous op-ed articles for the Post Dispatch, Boston Globe, and the New York Times on these subjects. More than anything, Pete loved people and dogs, in that order.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his neighbors and the yellow house where he and his wife spent the past 52 years. If you ever lived, visited, or walked through Webster Groves anytime since 1965, you likely met Pete while he was running, biking, or walking with one of his beloved dogs. If so, you inevitably had a great chat, made a new friend, and perhaps shared a cold Rolling Rock Beer.
Pete is survived by his wife, Nancy Berndt (nee Pfeil); daughter Robin Franklin; sons Eric and Colin Berndt; grandchildren Jason Nichols, David Berndt, Morgan Bosanco, Allison Berndt, Corey and Adam Franklin; and great-grand children Annabell and Julia Berndt, Logan and Wesley Nichols, and John, Margaret, Henry, Elizabeth, Parker, Quinn, and Hayes Franklin.
A celebration of life will be held at Holy Redeemer church on April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Doctors Without Borders or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.