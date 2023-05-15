I read with great interest the recent story about Harris Supermarket (WKT, May 2). My family shopped there from 1956 until 1963 when my father died unexpectedly at the age of 42. I was 14, the second oldest of eight children (my sister, Laurie, was 9 months old).
Dad worked in mid-town as a commercial paper salesman for Birmingham and Prosser. On his way home every day, he stopped at Harris Supermarket on Manchester Road and bought groceries using the list from mom. In those days, the store allowed customers to have a running tab that could be paid later.
When dad died, our tab was slightly over $500, a lot of money in 1963. We had no money, or insurance. But mom scraped together the funds to pay the bill and went to the store. That’s when Mr. Harris told her that the debt was forgiven. We were so grateful that he did that for us, and we have never forgotten it. Among the Stream family, Harris Supermarket and the Harris family are the very best.
Rick Stream
Kirkwood