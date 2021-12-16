Harre, Linda Lee (nee Scheffing), age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 3, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
Linda was raised in Kirkwood, Missouri, and attended Kirkwood High School (class of 1965), where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Roger Harre. They have three children together who were also raised in Kirkwood.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Christine) Harre, Chad (Kelly) Harre, and Laura (Michael) Cazzaniga; seven grandchildren, Alison, Jackson, Sophia, Josephine, Kyle, Gabriella, and Carly; brother, Scott Scheffing; and sister, Cathy Moore.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com.