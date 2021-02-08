No to Harmony Homes commercial development, an 80-bed assisted living facility proposed for developing the land at 600 N. Ballas Road in Kirkwood.
The area is surrounded by homes, including the Briar Hill Farm and Hue Vista subdivisions. The character and property values of the neighborhood would be impacted with noise, light and water runoff from this 24/7 business.
The development would further impact the safety of residents, including children at the nearby St. Gerard Majella School. Ballas Road has insufficient road infrastructure to handle this increased traffic and cannot provide adequate accessibility, particularly during rush hour.
There are already eight assisted living facilities within four miles of this location with occupancy rates averaging less than 80%.The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission will soon be reviewing this proposal.
Gale Rahmoeller
Kirkwood