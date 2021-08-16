My name is Dr. Imran Hanafi and I am an advisor to Harmony Homes. I am a board-certified MD, hospitalist and an internal medicine specialist. As a hospitalist, I coordinate care and cooperate with many other doctors and specialists in many medical groups.
Based on my professional experience, I have observed that many families find themselves in need of care-giving help for senior family members. Additionally, many seniors may not have children or family close by to assist them, or they might require professional help due to health challenges.
Residential senior living is growing rapidly in other parts of the country and is fueled, predominantly, by the desire to serve seniors with assisted living and memory care needs in an environment that is more approachable and healthier, while offering better care ratios than those found in the large “big box” facilities. That is why I became a part of Harmony Homes.
Harmony Homes will meet those needs in a residential home setting, offering a nurturing, family atmosphere. We believe we can make a difference in the lives of seniors by giving them more personalized and frequent care, helping to keep them healthier, active and happier while reducing the likelihood of hospitalizations and complications resulting from chronic industry problems.
