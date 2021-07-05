In the June 25-July 1 WKT article on Harmony Homes, Chris Long wants Kirkwood to define “assisted living” so he can build a large commercial nursing homes facility at 600 N. Ballas. He claims Kirkwood has not updated its zoning definitions since 1981 when the term “assisted living’ came into use.
Planning and Zoning periodically reviews and updates the Kirkwood zoning ordinance all the time. Is Chris Long saying that planning and zoning does not know what they are doing? And subsequently, Kirkwood City Council and Kirkwood administration are out of touch with current trends? And have been since 1981? Who knows Kirkwood best — Chris Long or our city officials?
If Chris Long and associates want to do business in Kirkwood, then they should follow the rules and definitions as defined by Kirkwood. Don’t come into Kirkwood and try to force your business definition of “assisted living” on this city so you can build a large commercial facility in the heart of a residential neighborhood.
Mr. Long and most of his associates and supporters don’t even live anywhere near Kirkwood and Des Peres. And I doubt any of them have plans to move here, especially next to a large commercial nursing home facility.
David Anderson
Kirkwood