Several years ago, I went through the emotional challenge of finding a place for my elderly parents. I had to understand the differences of facilities and finding the appropriate levels of care where they could both be together.
Is Harmony Homes an assisted living and/or memory care or a nursing home facility? If it is a locked-in memory care facility, only my mother could have been at Harmony Homes.
Where do residents go when their medical challenges get worse? State regulated memory care facilities cannot admit someone who is non-ambulatory (unable to walk from room to room or evacuate in an emergency), or someone with many medical problems.
In just six months, my mother’s Alzheimer’s worsened to the point that she could no longer walk. With Harmony Homes, I would have had to put her through the stress of moving to a different facility.
Many other senior living facilities in Kirkwood offer both memory and multiple levels of care. These facilities already offer their services to all residents and provide the option of staying in the Kirkwood community.
Most of the facilities support the Kirkwood Envision 2035 by providing care to some individuals no matter their income. Harmony Homes does not support affordable housing for seniors, as it is presented as an upscale non-Medicaid facility. What would happen at Harmony Homes when a resident’s financial resources run out?
Gale Rahmoeller
Kirkwood