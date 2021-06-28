Kirkwood and Des Peres residents living near the site of a proposed assisted living facility at 600 N. Ballas Road have started a campaign against the development, even before Kirkwood’s planning and zoning commission has made a recommendation.
Harmony Homes is an $11 million project pioneered by owner Harmony Homes Holdings LLC and operator Live With Harmony LLC. Both entities were organized by Christopher Long of Radius Realty in downtown St. Louis.
The North Ballas site would include five separate ranch-style units housing either eight or 16 occupants each, with a minimum age of 65 and an average age of 85. The site also includes 42 parking spaces for visitors and staff. Residents will not be permitted to have vehicles of their own.
Despite claims from the developers that Harmony Homes will feel like an additional neighborhood, residents living on either side of the development site are worried about the complications of a commercial facility in a residential area.
The site at 600 N. Ballas Road is currently zoned R-1 residential. According to Harmony Homes founder Chris Long, the city of Kirkwood allows nursing homes in R-1 designations with a special use permit.
“I’m concerned with them building a development that size behind my house,” said Marc Stitzlein, who lives on Rayner Road, which is adjacent to the Harmony Homes site. “Our neighborhood is very private and very quiet. There will be lots of people coming and going. My biggest concerns are how much area it takes up, and how much noise, lighting and traffic it will produce.”
Following an initial zoning hearing in May, the city’s planning and zoning commission designated a special subcommittee to work with Harmony Homes leadership and discuss its impact on the community. Once the subcommittee makes its recommendation to the larger group, the planning and zoning commission will formally recommend for or against a special use permit for Harmony Homes. The development’s fate would then fall into the hands of the Kirkwood City Council.
Several residents have questioned Harmony Homes’ use of the term “nursing home,” which Kirkwood code defines as offering skilled nursing care. According to the Harmony Homes website, harmonyinkirkwood.com, Harmony Homes is an assisted living facility with memory care, which provides less intensive care than a skilled nursing facility.
Long said the discrepancy is due to outdated language in Kirkwood’s zoning code.
“Assisted living as we know it didn’t come into being until 1981, when Dr. Keren Wilson opened the first assisted living facility in Oregon. A lot of the zoning code was established prior to 1981,” he said. “The senior living industry has been maturing since 1981 and not all municipalities have updated their zoning to match the industry. That’s where a lot of the confusion comes from.”
Long said it will be up to the city of Kirkwood to interpret the definition or make necessary changes to zoning code.
“No To Harmony Homes”
Proponents against Harmony Homes have created a website, notoharmonyhomes.com, which tracks the progression of the project through city government.
In addition to a slew of reasons why the website’s authors are against the project, it also offers a petition for sympathizers to sign. The petition has already garnered nearly 800 signatures, and will likely be presented to the city council at an upcoming meeting.
“I think another subject that needs to be brought up is that Kirkwood doesn’t need another nursing home,” said David Anderson, who lives right next to the 600 block of North Ballas. “In the city’s comprehensive plan, Kirkwood lists 11 nursing homes in and directly around Kirkwood, and prior to COVID they were at 80% capacity. Now they’re down below that due to COVID. Why do we need another 80-bed nursing home when the 11 around us are struggling?”
But Long insists other nursing homes in the area aren’t like Harmony Homes. Long discovered the assisted living with memory care model in other states when he was searching for an option for his late mother’s care, but found no such locations in the St. Louis area. Several years later, he brought up the idea with a business partner to bring it here.
“When you ask why I’m doing this, it comes down to honoring my mother and her memory. It’s about making the last years for our seniors better and more enriched and having them in a place where they feel like they are at home,” said Long. “Every single person on the team is the same way … We really believe in the mission.”
Though this will be Long’s first experience developing a nursing home, he believes his leadership group is more than capable.
“We have a great team of experts at the table guiding, directing and making sure what we’re doing is what we should be doing,” he said. “What we’re doing is not common. We’re doing something different so we have to bring people to the table who are doing things differently.”
Addressing Concerns
While many residents said they have nothing against senior developments, several have questioned the placement of Harmony Homes in the middle of residential neighborhoods.
“It’s been a vacant piece of land for the 19 years we’ve been here,” said Pam Seyer, whose land shares a border with the North Ballas Road site. “This is a commercial enterprise coming into a neighborhood, even though they want to make it seem like a residential situation.”
Seyer said she’s also concerned about the fate of the property should the project fail.
“The property itself, as it descends to Ballas, it’s an 80-foot drop. It’s a seven-acre property, but half of it is not buildable. So you’re really consolidating 80 folks plus staff on 3.5 acres,” she said. “What do we do with five buildings at 80,000-square-feet sitting on this property if they can’t make this a go?”
Despite opposition, Long said he and his team are committed to addressing all citizen concerns. A traffic study, available on harmonyinkirkwood.com, concluded that the traffic generated by Harmony Homes can be accommodated with minimal impact to operating conditions of the surrounding roadways.
A lighting plan will be shared once available on the website, as will a landscaping plan to address natural barriers. The facility will also follow all Metropolitan Sewer District guidelines to address added runoff.
An extensive FAQ section is available on the website, along with leadership bios, architectural drawings and a contact form. Long encourages any concerned citizens to reach out.
“When the arch first went in, there was so much backlash around it. But now we can’t imagine St. Louis without it. That’s sort of indicative with all developments,” he said. “We love the Kirkwood area. I’ve had great discussions with neighbors, and we’ve had wonderful talks with seniors. Through that discussion and community engagement — which is very Kirkwood — you make a better product.”