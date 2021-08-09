I’m writing after reflecting on the standing-room only Kirkwood Planning and Zoning meeting on July 21. Like many neighbors in attendance, I was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the 5-4 vote against the Harmony Homes 80-bed commercial nursing home project.
The proposal still has to go before the city council, but this was a big step in the right direction for our neighborhood. Some commented the project was “just fine” and the homes “looked nice,” but that is not the point. Oversized projects continue to pop up around the city on unsuitable lots, seemingly with no regard for the impact on the surrounding neighborhood —until now.
The Harmony Homes project is not right for 600 N. Ballas and is not deserving of a special use permit on that site. We appreciate the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing us out during a lengthy public comment period and sincerely thank them for voting this down.
I understand there has been criticism of those present at the meeting, some of it misdirected toward the “No To Harmony Homes” group. Frankly, there is no need for 900-plus signatures on a petition or for the community to organize against an undesirable project if we have confidence our representatives are indeed representing our interests. Until last Wednesday, I lacked that confidence on this issue, as did many of my neighbors.
The groundswell against this project is community action at its finest, and I am proud of it. That said, we should be respectful in a public forum. The Planning and Zoning Commission is made up of volunteers, and we thank the members for their service. I encourage those dissatisfied with our current representation to fill out an online volunteer application on the city’s website and get involved.
Jen Brett
Kirkwood