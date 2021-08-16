I am concerned about the lack of options for progressive, quality senior care in the St. Louis community. I was hopeful when I learned about Harmony Homes and its model that would bring something new to St. Louis — residential senior care in a home atmosphere and neighborhood setting.
My 99-year-old mother-in-law lives with my family, but I know that is not an option for everyone. The days when multiple generations lived in the same home are gone. Experts have said that we will have to transform the way we provide long-term care, especially after the pandemic.
Doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine say that because care giving at home is not feasible for many care recipients and families, we also need safe, affordable residential options — smaller-scale, high-quality group models that provide care in small, self-contained, family-style houses with a small number of residents. This is what Harmony Homes is proposing and I support this.
While my family and I are fortunate to be able to care for my mother-in-law at home, there will come a day — sooner rather than later — when I likely will need care, and I’d like to receive it in a place like Harmony Homes.
Barry Adelstein
St. Louis