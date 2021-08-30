In response to the Aug. 20 letter in the Webster-Kirkwood Times by Bob DeClue and Chris Long of Harmony Homes, I was astonished to learn of all the outreach to neighborhood residents.
As a resident whose property abuts the proposed site of Harmony Homes, to date I have received no communication directly from the proposed developers. Town hall meeting?
The same issue of the WKT has advertisements for six senior living facilities in the area. Most of these have varying levels of care (assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing). This type of facility necessitates ONE decision for a family to make for care for a loved one. As a person slightly younger than the average age of assisted living residents (85), I feel I must ask if there a real need for a solely assisted living home in this particular spot. I think not.
Sharon Croissant
Kirkwood