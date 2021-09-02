More than 30 speakers went before the Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Aug. 26, during a special meeting with only one item on the agenda — Harmony Homes, a hotly-contested assisted living facility proposed at 600 N. Ballas Road. The hearing was conducted online via Zoom due to COVID concerns.
The $11 million project, pioneered by Christopher Long of Radius Realty in downtown St. Louis, would include five separate ranch-style units housing 16 occupants each, with a minimum age of 65 and an average age of 85. Long and his team have said Harmony Homes aims to create a cozy, neighborhood-like community and fill a much-needed gap for assisted living with memory care in the St. Louis area.
Though the designated lot is currently zoned residential, assisted living is permissible in that designation with a special use permit.
Opposition to the project began as early as January 2021, when Harmony Homes went before the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for a certificate of need. A petition against the project started by opposition group “No To Harmony Homes” has collected more than 1,000 signatures to date. The Kirkwood City Clerk’s office reported receiving 40 emails in opposition prior to last week’s meeting, compared to three in support.
Comments at the four-and-a-half-hour long meeting on Aug. 26 were largely in the same vein, urging the council to reject the project due to concerns about increased traffic, possible issues with lighting, noise pollution and runoff, and claims the commercial Harmony Homes would ruin the “neighborhood feel” of the area. Many said the council should follow the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission, which rejected the project by a narrow 5-4 vote.
Developer Long and partner Bob DeClue were on hand with their team, starting off the meeting with a presentation addressing the common concerns of residents.
“We feel strongly that we’ve been very open with our Kirkwood neighbors, actively engaging about what plans can be feasibly implemented at this site and adjusting those plans based on neighbor feedback,” said Long. “We are committed to not only bringing a beneficial project to Kirkwood and its residents, but also not contributing to, and in some cases even helping to mitigate, some of the issues neighbors are really concerned about.”
Long acknowledged that traffic on North Ballas is not ideal, but cited a professionally-engineered traffic study — approved by the cities of Kirkwood and Des Peres — which shows that trips to and from Harmony Homes would only account for 2% of traffic in the area. Long added that the site plan has been approved by the fire marshal and stormwater runoff will be addressed with MSD-approved stormwater basins.
The explanations were not enough to sway opposition group “No To Harmony Homes,” which followed Long’s presentation its own that included slides and over 20 speakers requesting that the council reject the permit request.
“We can engineer a fix for most anything, but all the engineering in the world will not make this compliant with a stubborn little section of the code ... ‘The proposed use will be harmonious with the existing or intended character of the general vicinity and that such use will not change the essential character of the same area,’” said Chris Seyer, who lives on Cheswick Place near the proposed site. “This project will be a commercial entity with commercial activities for commercial purposes, complete with employee delivery traffic, 22-foot-high parking lot lights lit during the night and emergency vehicle sirens several times a week … all in a quiet, tranquil, residential surrounding.”
The floor opened for public comments following the presentation by “No To Harmony Homes,” during which a majority of speakers requested the council reject the project. Of those in support who were not directly affiliated with Harmony Homes, many shared experiences about attempting to find ideal senior care for their loved ones.
Nathan Overboe, who lives in Warson Woods, said his mother-in-law suffered a stroke in April and has been living with his family ever since.
“There’s going to come a day when we can’t care for her in our home. Most of the facilities that are around are either large facilities that don’t seem like they could offer personal care or they’re lacking things like memory care, which she is going to need,” said Overboe. “When we heard about Harmony Homes and started looking into it, it became apparent that that’s the sort of facility we’d like her to be at. It’s a smaller place, it’s close by and it has a lot of amenities.”
While the Kirkwood City Council typically follows the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission, it has no obligation to do so.
The council will hold a first reading for the Harmony Homes project at the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.