The developers of the land next to us are to have their first meetings with Kirkwood Planning and Zoning. What is not in the public’s awareness are the results of another planning and zoning decision of 1977, wherein the development of Briar Hill Farm Condominiums (BHF) was approved with the developer plan showing the construction of a four-foot wide paved surface drain on BHF property to carry runoff from the neighbor’s property.
The neighboring property is the subject of the current application from Harmony Homes. The drainage path shown in 1977 was never paved, but the path continues to provide drainage on BHF for the eastern high ground of 600 N. Ballas. That path continues to run farther and closer to BHF buildings and foundations.
By moving construction of the nursing home buildings to the top of the hill on their property because of underground rock lower down, the excessive surface water will be deprived of even more ground by their buildings, foundations, drives and parking lots.
The properties share a common property line from east to west. The raging, angry downhill flow of runoff has been observed and recorded this spring. It flows into a larger creek that flows south across the 600 N. Ballas property, then under Ballas Road on down to Sugar Creek and the Meramec River.
The developers of the Briar Hill Farm property secured approval with commitment to the paved path. The eroding and overflowing runoff remains on our property, cutting its own path. In 1977, planning and zoning approved a plan that developers did not complete! Best laid plans …
Why should one property be recruited to provide surface drainage for a neighbor’s runoff anyway? Building a commercial, profit-driven business next door with all the mandated requirements for a nursing home for 24-hour care with lighting, traffic, beeping trucks, shift changes and inadequate parking is a bad match for this quiet, residential area of our city.
Susan Gordon, President,
Briar Hill Farm Condominium Association, Inc.