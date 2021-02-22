As a co-founder of St. Louis-based Harmony Homes, I want to address concerns raised about the project in a Feb. 8 Mailbag letter.
Our mission is to be the premier provider of residential senior living care, offering an option for senior assisted living with memory care in a residential, home setting for families in Kirkwood and surrounding communities.
We are continuing to expand and refine our site plan to address site lines, as well as to include specific details on lighting, landscaping and natural buffers. We feel strongly that our project needs to be representative of the neighborhood and reflect the overall look and feel of nearby homes.
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) has stringent requirements regarding runoff and drainage that we will adhere to. Our St. Louis-based engineering firm has a lot of experience successfully working through similar issues in the region, including in Kirkwood, and their solutions are incorporated into our site plan.
Traffic concerns are important to us, too. We have commissioned a traffic study that currently is underway to understand what, if any, adjustments may need to be made.
In St. Louis, the alternative for senior living primarily consists of large facilities where one caregiver might have the responsibility of caring for 15-20 or more residents. There are only three or four similar or proposed developments locally — that is less than 1% of senior care facilities in the region that are in an intimate, residential home-like setting like Harmony Homes.
We are committed to being a good neighbor and partner in the Kirkwood community. We have launched the Harmony in Kirkwood website (www.harmonyinkirkwood.com) to share information and answer questions that have and will continue to arise with any development of the property — whether commercial or residential.
Chris Long
Harmony Homes