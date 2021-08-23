I recently was pleased to learn that as a part of Kirkwood’s comprehensive plan, we adopted a strategy of placing senior living communities nestled in our residential neighborhoods. This, of course, being the preferred strategy to building these communities out in the hustle and bustle of busy commercial districts.
Our seniors have the desire to enjoy our residential neighborhoods just as my family does. Makes sense. Senior living provider Harmony Homes has found an ideal site, precisely fitting into the comprehensive plan. It has met all of the zoning requirements, including those related to the evaluation needed for approval of a conditional use permit.
As new houses in our city become larger, it is unlikely the undeveloped site on the east side of Ballas Road just north of Dougherty Ferry will remain so much longer. The site is zoned for one acre lots. Seven houses could be built, presumably very large. A development of this type would have to “remake” this site. Grades would need to drastically change, resulting in the removal of the woods and the complete opening up of a site that is currently home to owls and song birds.
Harmony Homes has provided a convincing alternative. The buildings have been placed in the already open and unforested area of the site. The woods and perimeter treescape will remain, allowing the view into the site to remain much the same. I cannot imagine a less intrusive development for this site. And, yes, the wildlife will remain.
Harmony Homes is a perfect fit. Our city needs this senior living development and others like it. The need is readily apparent. My hope is that our city council will review this application on its merits and unanimously approve the conditional use permit for Harmony Homes.
Jeff Mugg
Kirkwood