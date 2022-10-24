The community is invited to enjoy a new accessible outdoor musical garden at Laclede Groves.
Named “Harmony Garden,” it includes four instruments that are all ADA accessible — rainbow chimes, calypso chimes and two sets of harmony flowers. The colorful instruments will add a pleasing component to the Chapel Garden of the historic 100-year-old Laclede Groves Chapel.
“We chose to put Harmony Garden in the Chapel Garden because it is accessible to all residents as well as visitors,” said Gina Timme, director of development for Laclede Groves. “We are really excited about how the outdoor instruments add to intergenerational play.”
Each year the Laclede Groves Auxiliary selects a special project to fund. This year, they chose instruments for the music therapy program. This included a collection of nine large percussion drums, a set of handbells chimes and a Q-cord, which is an electronic adaptive guitar. Not all funds were used, so the auxiliary agreed to put the remaining funds toward outdoor instruments. An anonymous donor provided a $7,500 gift to complete the project.
“This is such a special opportunity for Laclede Groves to create calming music in peaceful settings throughout our beautiful campus,” said Emily Sitzes, music therapist for Laclede Groves. “These outdoor music instruments allow for moments of meditation, joy, expression and much more. They will provide connections between residents, family members, staff, sound and nature.”
Music can help with pain management, encourages movement and stimulates memory recall, according to Sitzes.
“For older adults, music can be used to address physical, cognitive, social, emotional and spiritual needs,” she said. “Music influences positive changes in mood and helps individuals cope with difficult diagnoses, grief and more. Evidence has shown music’s effectiveness in reducing depression, anxiety and agitation.”
Community members can visit the “Harmony Garden” at the Laclede Groves — Lutheran Senior Services community at 723 S. Laclede Station Road in Webster Groves.