I have 300 words to clean up the harmful and uninformed anti-trans beliefs that were in last week’s Mailbag. I don’t need them all — here is what we need to know …
• Trans girls are girls (and trans boys are boys and non-binary kids are non-binary kids).
• The insistence that these girls are “boys” or “physiologically male” is based in archaic understandings of gender, harmful stereotypes, ignorance about trans people and deep anti-trans biases.
• What do you think trans athletes have been doing, without harm, for years? They’ve been playing on teams corresponding to their gender and all is OK. Really, I promise.
• Missouri has policies and procedures for participation of transgender athletes and the system, although it burdens trans kids and their families, accounts for any reasonable concern.
I can live with the fact that people don’t fully understand gender, or even that they don’t care about the lives of transgender kids, but the act of speaking out against these children and the rights they have to fight to protect should not go unanswered.
If you care about speaking responsibly, and last week’s authors showed a dangerous lapse in this realm, then you should both look to the people with lived experience and be accountable to the current knowledge.
For more on this issue, check out the report: Goldberg, Shoshana K. (2021) “Fair Play: The Importance of Sports Participation for Transgender Youth, Center for American Progress.”
Kelly Storck
Webster Groves