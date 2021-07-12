I am very upset over the Webster Groves Community Days Parade entry that consisted of individuals carrying banners denigrating Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC and coronavirus vaccine. The participants were shouting blatant lies as they marched through the streets of our community, past crowds of children and adults lining the curbs. I seriously doubt if any in this group had been vaccinated and none were wearing masks.
One participant carrying a sign stating that the COVID virus is a “hoax” was shouting that the vaccine had killed thousands of people. The verified facts are that less than a handful of deaths can potentially be attributed to the J&J vaccine. This is not just a difference of opinion. This is not “freedom of speech.” This is extremely harmful propaganda that goes against our local, state and national efforts to bring this pandemic under control by widespread vaccination.
This irresponsible display could potentially result in more COVID cases and deaths in our community. I don’t understand how this group’s application could have been accepted by the city of Webster Groves. I have looked at the application and noted that a representative from each parade unit must attend a mandatory safety meeting where rules, regulations and procedures will be addressed. Perhaps the application process or the mandatory meeting agenda needs to be revised to prevent this from happening again.
This community deserves better than this.
Pat Miller
Oakland