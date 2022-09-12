I’m writing in response to Michael Fansler’s letter, “Media Needs To Tell Both Sides On Climate Change” from the Aug. 26 issue of the WKT.
The World Climate Declaration (WCD) was “signed by over 1,100 scientists and professionals,” but how many of the signatories are qualified to make such declarations? The lead signatory is Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ivar Giaever, who won for “experimental discoveries regarding tunnelling phenomena in superconductors” (Wikipedia). I see nothing to indicate he studied anything related to climate science.
The second signatory, Guus Berkhout, is an engineer who started his career with Royal Dutch Shell, and later co-founded CLINTEL, the organization behind WCD. Again, not a climate scientist and possibly biased. Many other signatories lack expertise or have likely bias.
The WCD correctly states that “modeling output is not the result of magic: computer models are human-made.” However, it does not mention that models have been tested. A 2019 peer-reviewed publication in Geophysical Research Letters (volume 47, page e2019GL085378, doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085378) reported that “climate models published over the past five decades [1970-2017] were generally quite accurate in predicting global warming in the years after publication.”
The WCD signatories also overlook a 2021 publication in Environmental Research Letters (volume 16, page 114005, doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/ac2966) that found a “greater than 99% consensus on human-caused climate change” in peer-reviewed publications since 2012. Yes, CO2 is needed for photosynthesis, and therefore plant growth. However, CO2 is not limiting — nutrients are. There was plenty of CO2 for plants before humans. We add fertilizers (ie. nutrients) so crop plants can make use of CO2. Furthermore, CO2 is not just used by plants. It also acidifies the oceans and traps heat in the atmosphere. The harm outweighs the benefit.
Additional claims can be fact checked at skepticalscience.com.
Carol Kreader
Kirkwood