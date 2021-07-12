In honor of U.S. Air Force veteran and Bethesda Hawthorne Place resident Paul Jobe’s 90th birthday, Doc’s Harley-Davidson organized a “HOG Parade” at Bethesda on Saturday morning, July 3.
About 20 motorcycles were involved in the parade from Doc’s Harley Davidson in Kirkwood to Bethesda Hawthorne on Berry Road in Oakland. About 50 Bethesda Hawthorne Place residents and staff members joined Jobe and his family in the celebration.
Jobe, a life-long Harley lover, purchased his first motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson World War II Army surplus bike, in 1948 at the age of 17. Some of his fondest memories include riding his Harley through the countryside of England where he was stationed while serving in the Air Force, and riding from Jefferson City to Sturgis, North Dakota, with his son in the late 1980s.
Since moving to the area, Jobe has “required” a drive to Doc’s Harley-Davidson to or from any outing. Driving by Doc’s has rekindled vivid memories from long ago, which he loves sharing with family and friends.
To celebrate July 4 and Jobe’s milestone birthday, his daughter, Cindy Heffernan, coordinated with Doc’s to arrange the parade for her father. Parade attendees were dressed in their best red, white and blue attire for the occasion.