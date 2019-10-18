Sawyer Hardy just needed a tiny opening to create another game-winning moment for Kirkwood High School over rival Webster Groves.
Hardy, a speedy senior forward for talented Kirkwood, gained control of the soccer ball near the Webster Groves net midway into overtime of a 1-1 tie. He cut to his left, then quickly dribbled the ball back to his right where, from 18 yards out, he popped the ball into the upper right corner of the goal to seal a 2-1 victory over Webster Groves with five minutes, 15 seconds left in overtime at Kirkwood on Oct. 11.
“Sawyer is a special player,” Webster Groves Coach Tim Velten said. “He showed up there at the end.”
Until that point, Webster Groves held Hardy in check. Kirkwood defeated Webster Groves twice in the same week by the same score.
“Same score, same player,” Velten said. “He’s a good player. One of the goals was to play tight on him all the time. He got loose there at the end. That’s what happens when you let a good player loose. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.”
Hardy scored both goals, leading the Pioneers to a 2-1 win over the Statesmen to capture the Meyer Divison of the 65th annual Bob Guelker/CYC Tournament at the Soccer Park on Oct. 4. He scored the game-winner on a free-kick with seven minutes left in regulation.
Hardy has a team-high of 28 points, 13 goals, and six game-winning tallies.
“I saw an opening and I hit a free-kick and it worked in our favor,” Hardy said, referring to the first game-winner over Webster Groves. “I just put that one away. It was a fun moment because I could run over to our fan section. We don’t get a particularly big fan section at our games. It was fun to run over there and get the fans all hyped.”
Kirkwood Coach Joe Fisch is a fan of Hardy’s talent.
“He’s a game-changer,” Fisch said. “Most teams bring another defender on him. You know he expects it. We moved him around a bit more today than we did in the first game. He’s so explosive off the dribble; he just frees himself up and creates some chances. There was some pressure coming on him (on the second game-winning goal against Webster Groves). That’s a good finish for him. Hopefully, he can keep going and continue what he has done. It’s been all positives.”
Hardy said Kirkwood (13-3 after losing 2-0 visiting Lindbergh on Oct. 15) has an advantage when games go into overtime. Kirkwood’s first goal came when Webster Groves senior Preston Haney mishandled senior midfielder Theo Ruppert’s corner kick and the ball bounced into the net with 32:12 remaining in the first half. But Webster Groves evened the score when senior defender Sam Oesterlei knocked in a rebound with 9:02 left in the first half. Junior midfielder Jon Campbell assisted on the goal.
Kirkwood junior goaltender Max Coronado, playing with confidence, according to Fisch and Hardy, was on top of his game for the two one-goal wins against Webster Groves (12-5 after whipping host Vianney, 5-1, on Oct. 15).
“Just keeping up with endurance,” Hardy said. “We’re big on fitness and training and everybody is giving it their all. I think it pays off when we get into overtime and real situations and give it everything we’ve got. Once we do that, the sky’s the limit. Nothing can stop us.”
Hardy said defeating Kirkwood’s rival twice in one week was huge, especially since Webster Groves is a favorite to compete for the Class 3 state championship this season.
“It definitely brings something back to our school because we always have a Webster rivalry,” Hardy said. “We always want to beat them. It’s just hard work. We’ve all come to play. We all know what type of team they are and we all know what type of effort it takes to beat them. Whatever they’ve got, we have to match it with more.
“I think it’s expected,” Hardy added. “I think we should come on the pitch every time and get a good result against them. It’s been an honor playing against them. They’ve been a really respectful team. Every game has been a hard-fought game. Those are the games that I love because it lets me shine and lets my team shine.”