Harbor Freight Tools, America’s leading retailer of quality tools at the lowest prices, will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Manchester on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m.
The Manchester store, 13913 Manchester Road, is the 27th Harbor Freight Tools store in Missouri. The store will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 visitors will receive a free tape measure.
The 15,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories. The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week: from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.