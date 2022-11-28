Here comes Thanksgiving! I can already smell the great food my wife will be cooking. I’m very thankful she has the skills, the want and the excellent planning abilities to make this happen year after year, after year. Thank you!!!
This year’s crowd will be slightly smaller, but there will be a few new people coming and that’s always a good thing.
To be missed from years past is my father-in-law’s friend Neill, now living in Colorado, who used to bring his mandolin. What started as him coming and playing for us once, turned into a yearly event where I would also join him with my guitar. I mainly just played the two songs I knew how to play and sing at the same time, but it was still a blast.
One year, my oldest son even joined us on the clarinet. He now plays the guitar, as well as the bass guitar.
Which brings me to something else I’m thankful for — my kids’ love of music and playing instruments.
After trying the oboe and saxophone, my youngest son is now hooked on the guitar and is getting better each day. It’s a treasured treat turning off the TV and/or music we have on so we can listen to him.
I am also thankful for all the readers of this newspaper, and the local businesses that advertise within its pages. Every time I see local events packed with people, it makes me smile knowing they’re out there supporting our communities in the best way possible — shopping local. Supporting our local businesses is one of the best ways to keep our communities strong. Thank you!
They’re Baaaack
A few months ago I wrote a column about my mom’s passing and the strange occurrences that happened afterward. Last week, it happened again. This time, though, it wasn’t about my mom.
Last Thursday, Nov. 17, I took my youngest son to a St. Louis Blues game. It was our first game going with just the two of us. On the drive there, I told him I was just about his age when I really started getting into the Blues. I’d been to some games and enjoyed them, but I was more of a baseball/soccer guy.
However, back around 10th or 11th grade I made a new friend, Brian Odle, who was really into Blues hockey. He had a great house to entertain, so he’d always invite people to come watch the games. That’s when my real love of the Blues started.
Sadly, Brian passed away over the summer in an ATV accident. Even though he was living in Farmington, Missouri, we were still close friends. His death was a shock to all who knew him, and still is.
Now, back to the Blues game. After telling my son the story about how Brian got me hooked on the Blues, we continued to talk some more until I turned the corner onto Clark Avenue, and the Enterprise Center came into full view. That’s when the next song on the radio started playing.
It was the song that played at Brian’s funeral, “See You On The Other Side” by Ozzy Osbourne.
It was a great game, too. Even though the Blues gave up a 3-0 lead, they won in the sixth round of the shoot-out.
Happy Thanksgiving, Brian! Miss ya, buddy! And Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Enjoy yourselves and your company.
Good For A Laugh
Electric vehicles today are the Atari 2600 of electric vehicles. At the very least, I’m waiting for the Playstation model.