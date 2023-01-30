When I was a kid, every New Year’s Eve my parents would throw a big party. I always loved to be in the kitchen “helping” my mom and grandma make appetizer after appetizer, preparing for the evening. It was of high importance to me to make sure the appetizers I liked were up to my taste standards, so of course, some sampling was in order.
Back in 1978, that day also included a couple of inches of snow, as well as ice pellets, freezing rain and freezing drizzle. It really added to the high levels of excitement already present. Then the lights went out, then back on, then out again.
After letting out a few choice words in the basement, my dad went to the breaker box to see if a fuse had blown. Soon realizing that wasn’t the problem, he headed upstairs to further investigate. My mom, still getting the appetizers out of the oven and arranging them on serving trays, asked my dad if he knew what happened.
“There’s no telling,” he said. “A line could have gone down multiple places that could have caused the problem.”
In this case, that line was in our backyard. Our giant “now weeping even more” willow cracked due to the weight of the ice and took out a power line. A few hours later, after realizing the power wasn’t coming back on that day, the New Year’s Eve party had to be cancelled.
It was disappointing for many reasons, but the thought that I’d be able to eat even more of those appetizers kept me relatively happy.
My parents decided to get a hold of the neighbors, and we ended up going over to their house with the food and hanging out in the basement since they had a fireplace. We all slept down there that night to try to keep warm by the fire.
While I don’t know the details, the following day my dad was able to get our furnace up and running. Not sure why the neighbors couldn’t do the same, but regardless, we invited them to stay at our warm house until the power came back on. That ended up being three or four days.
The problems that arose with two families living together for that long aside, I look back and am thankful that we did at least have heat thanks to our gas furnace. It would have been much worse had we been entirely on electric.
I don’t know what the plan would have been if everything we had was electric and the power was out. No heat, no stove to cook on and eventually, when the pipes freeze, no water. To that thought I say, “No, thank you.”
Yee Haw!
On Tuesday, Jan. 8, shortly after 6 a.m., I heard a gunshot in Webster Groves for the first time. The weekly crime report from the Webster Groves Police Department stated that it happened a short distance from our house after a resident spied a criminal breaking into their car. The suspect took a shot at the resident before fleeing. Now I hear that Webster Groves will be losing four more police officers.
Perfect timing, I reckon. Considering the increasing crime in our readership area, one can only assume we’ll be hearing more gunshots until the inevitable happens — shot criminal, or shot resident. Then what?
