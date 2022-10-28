It’s never too early to put out chairs for the Fourth of July parade in Webster Groves! These skeletons can be viewed on Gore Avenue, a popular spot where people gather to watch the annual Webster Groves Community Days Parade. Webster Groves residents have been known to set their chairs out several days early, sometimes even weeks, before the parade to secure their places. It’s safe to say these skeletons will have a front row seat to next year’s parade — no bones about it! | photo by Ursula Ruhl