I want to report a Christmas miracle.
After returning home with a Christmas tree from Roger’s Produce, my daughter and I excitedly went inside to get a handsaw and tree stand.
Returning outside, we noticed a black sedan slowly pulling away from my daughter’s parked car. It occurred to us the driver might be “casing” our neighborhood looking to steal Christmas joy.
And that’s what happened. In just 10 seconds, the Grinches had stolen my daughter’s purse from her unlocked car. It was 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Broad daylight. She was devastated.
Fortunately, she had only one credit card and her driver’s license in her purse. No cash this time.
Just before canceling the card, my daughter received a phone alert showing a $25 gas purchase at the nearby BP. A nice and responsive police officer arrived and gathered information for his report.
Within an hour, while putting up Christmas lights, I received a call from a Webster Groves neighbor. He’d found the handbag in the street next to his house. Turns out the thieves didn’t remove an Ace Hardware receipt before pitching it. The good people at Ace gave my neighbor my cell phone number to complete the loop.
My daughter was elated. She worked hard and honestly for the money to buy that purse — a purse costing more than any father will understand.
Her exact response: “No way. Oh my God. God is good!”
She and I thanked our good neighbor profusely, and gifted him with cookies and a card.
From the friendly police officer to the Ace hardware employee, to the observant neighbor who called, we say thank you.
To the spirits who figured the Ace hardware receipt should stay in the purse being discarded, we say thank you as well.
Merry Christmas Webster Groves!
Eric Eoloff
Webster Groves