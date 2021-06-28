The stormy weather that rolled into the Webster Groves area late on Saturday afternoon, June 19, didn’t deter a large crowd from coming out to the Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance. Attendees gathered on North Gore Avenue to dance to the music of Ticket to the Beatles. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Ticket to the Beatles performed on the North Gore Avenue stage, playing to a large, enthusiastic crowd at the Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Mila Koehler, 2, dances with a smiley face balloon. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Jenna Gandolfo and her 2-year-old daughter, Audrey, dance to the music of Ticket to the Beatles at the Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Sisters Christine Diekman (left) and Kathleen Bayless have some fun being outdoors, being around people and, yes, dancing again. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
The Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance was sponsored by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District. | photo by Ursula Ruhl