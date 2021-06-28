streetdance1.jpg

The stormy weather that rolled into the Webster Groves area late on Saturday afternoon, June 19, didn’t deter a large crowd from coming out to the Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance. Attendees gathered on North Gore Avenue to dance to the music of Ticket to the Beatles. photo by Ursula Ruhl

streetdance2.jpg

Ticket to the Beatles performed on the North Gore Avenue stage, playing to a large, enthusiastic crowd at the Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

streetdance3.jpg

 Mila Koehler, 2, dances with a smiley face balloon. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

streetdance4.jpg

Jenna Gandolfo and her 2-year-old daughter, Audrey, dance to the music of Ticket to the Beatles at the Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

streetdance5.jpg

Sisters Christine Diekman (left) and Kathleen Bayless have some fun being outdoors, being around people and, yes, dancing again. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

streetdance6.jpg

The Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance was sponsored by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

 