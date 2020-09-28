Though the Webster-Kirkwood Times last printed in March, Sami, a 10-year-old golden retriever, waited anxiously every Thursday evening for his favorite paper to arrive.
“Being good dog parents, we saved several unopened copies of the Times and place one of them on our lawn each week for Sami to retrieve,” said owners Don and Trish Hussman of Kirkwood. “Even though it slipped my mind that yesterday evening was Thursday, Sami reassured my memory around 9 p.m. by anxiously pacing about the front windows of our home.”
Sami loves bringing the Times to the Hussmans, almost as much as the treat he receives for doing so!
“We, like Sami, are delighted to learn about the return of the printed edition,” Trish Hussman said.