Callie Long thought she would celebrate her 107th birthday at her apartment in North St. Louis, but she ended up celebrating it during a stay at The Bethesda Rehab and Therapy Center at Bethesda Dilworth in Oakland. During the celebration, which included balloons, small plants and a special cake, Long was surprised by a visit from her daughter, Thelma Lewis, and great-grandson, Lamont Lewis. Long is hoping to be discharged from The Bethesda Rehab and Therapy Center at Bethesda Dilworth soon, and said she is going to keep living independently in her apartment. | photo courtesy of Bethesda Dilworth