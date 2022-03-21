Friends and family members celebrated Chris and Gene Ostendorf’s birthdays at the Hawken House Hearth Room in Webster Groves on March 5, 2022. Chris turned 70 in February 2022 and Gene turned 80 in December 2021. Chris worked in the Webster Groves School District from 1989 to 1994 as a teacher at Clark Elementary and the district math facilitator, later teaching at Kaiser Elementary in the Kirkwood School District from 1994 to 2011. Gene was the lead pastor at Kirkwood United Church of Christ from 1978 to 2007.
Hometowners