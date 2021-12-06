Several residents visited Webster Groves City Hall on Friday, Nov. 19, to celebrate the city’s 125th birthday. Visitors enjoyed history, conversation, and treats from Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and STL Snow Cone. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Much colder. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 3:39 am
Several residents visited Webster Groves City Hall on Friday, Nov. 19, to celebrate the city’s 125th birthday. Visitors enjoyed history, conversation, and treats from Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and STL Snow Cone. | photo by Ursula Ruhl