The Saint Louis Zoo’s bull Asian elephant Raja will celebrate his “golden birthday” when he turns 27 on Dec. 27 this year.
Raja will receive special presents to stomp open at his annual birthday party at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at River’s Edge in the Zoo, weather permitting. Visitors are invited to sing “Happy Birthday,” sign a super-sized birthday card and learn more about elephants and conservation through keeper chats, activities and biofacts until 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cafe. Birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.stlzoo.org/raja. Admission to the Zoo and Raja’s birthday is free.