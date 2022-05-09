At Associated Hearing Professionals, the caring and friendly staff prioritize hearing health every day. With the month of May being Better Hearing and Speech Month, the staff is especially eager to share the importance of optimal hearing health. For the month of May, the team at Associated Hearing Professionals would like to share ways everyone can ensure healthy hearing for years to come, as well as raise awareness about hearing and speech problems.
Founded in 1927 by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), Better Hearing and Speech Month promotes the importance of early identification and intervention for hearing loss. Many people actually may be living with hearing loss and don’t even realize it.
According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, 30 million Americans aged 12 years or older suffer from hearing loss. This statistic suggests that it is essential to visit an audiologist on a regular basis. Most people living with hearing and speech impairments can live productive and fulfilling lives when introduced to the proper treatment.
Better Hearing and Speech Month has helped to bring attention to the importance of hearing health. Overexposure to loud noise is now seen as an important public health issue worldwide. But recognizing the issue isn’t always enough. It’s each individual’s responsibility to visit a hearing professional regularly and ensure they are taking appropriate measures to avoid loud noise exposure.
For example, according to the CDC, 50% of people aged 12-35 years listen to their music at volumes that risk their hearing health. To negate the risk of hearing loss, consider listening to audio at a maximum volume lower than 60%.
Better Hearing and Speech Month isn’t just about protecting oneself from hearing loss; it’s also about bringing attention to the daily struggles of those suffering from hearing and speech loss. Those living with communication disorders often have fewer educational and job opportunities due to their impaired communication abilities. This can also lead to social withdrawal because of their reduced access to services. To show support, the staff at Associated Hearing Professionals recommends volunteering or donating to a preferred hearing and speech organization.
With over 70 years of combined experience, the audiologists at Associated Hearing Professionals have the expertise to bring the best possible care to Metro St. Louis residents. Associated Hearing Professionals offers a range of hearing services that include helping those suffering from hearing loss and evaluating those who have yet to be diagnosed. These services include performing state-of-the-art hearing tests, custom-fitting hearing protection, and programming and verification of communication devices for patients of all ages.
“Buying hearing aids is a process. When you first get them, they usually require fine tuning, which means you want to work with an organization that’s available and helpful,” said satisfied patient Charlie Claggett. “Associated Hearing Professionals not only offers a wide range of choices when it comes to hearing aid brands and features, but also provides great service.”
This May, participate in Better Hearing and Speech Month by scheduling an appointment at Associated Hearing Professionals.
