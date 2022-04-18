Brady and Colleen Hanlen, along with children, spouses and grandchildren, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hanlen’s Fine Meats and Catering, 11037 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Father and son, Leo and Dennis Hanlen, decided to start the business when Leo was head of the meat cutters with A&P grocery stores and his son was a 14-year-old journeyman meat cutter. It wasn’t until Dennis was an adult that the shop opened in 1972 next door to the current location. Dennis’ son, Brady, continues that tradition today as the company’s president.